Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taranaki Crossing Project completes first section of upgraded walk

“This is the first milestone in a series of upgrades for the Taranaki Crossing, with more work planned for spring and summer when weather conditions for construction are more suitable,” said Eugenie Sage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:44 IST
Taranaki Crossing Project completes first section of upgraded walk
When finished, the Taranaki Crossing will enable visitors to enjoy more of Taranaki Maunga and its cultural and natural heritage. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Taranaki Crossing Project is on track with the completion of the first section of the upgraded walk, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage have announced.

"The Taranaki Crossing project is intended to enhance visitors' appreciation and enjoyment of the region, Taranaki maunga, and the Pouakai Ranges. The completion of this first section of boardwalk means locals and visitors alike are now able to safely experience the beautiful bush in the Egmont National Park close to New Plymouth without getting bogged down in the mud," Eugenie Sage said.

"This is an important development for the Taranaki region, which like all regions, is suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm pleased that this project is providing employment for 10 people at a time when jobs are most needed," Shane Jones said.

The 850 metres of boardwalk through a previously difficult and muddy section of the Mangorei track was completed by the Department of Conservation (DOC) as part of a wider project which received $13.3 million from the Provincial Growth Fund.

"This is the first milestone in a series of upgrades for the Taranaki Crossing, with more work planned for spring and summer when weather conditions for construction are more suitable," said Eugenie Sage.

"With this work done, the focus will now switch to planning for the construction of a number of boardwalks across the wetlands near the Pouakai Ranges – one of the next milestones DOC is keen to complete."

When finished, the Taranaki Crossing will enable visitors to enjoy more of Taranaki Maunga and its cultural and natural heritage. The improvements will also reduce the impact of people visiting the maunga.

The track upgrades are designed to keep people from walking on or near culturally and ecologically significant sites. Visitors should come away from the experience understanding more about the whenua they have just walked across.

"Our regions will depend on their local visitor attractions to bring in tourists, and when complete, the Taranaki Crossing is expected to increase visitor numbers by 35,000-40,000 by 2025," Shane Jones said.

"That is expected to boost Taranaki's tourism economy by $3.7m annually, increase opportunities for iwi and others to invest in tourism-related businesses and support conservation efforts in the region, while also opening it up for everyone to enjoy responsibly."

The project is expected to be fully complete by 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020