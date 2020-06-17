Fire breaks out at auto parts godown in Greater Noida
A fire broke out at a godown of an auto parts company in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning.ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:47 IST
A fire broke out at a godown of an auto parts company in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning. Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.
No casualties have been reported yet. The fire fighting operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
