Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Naugam sector
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday
"On 16 June 2020, in the late evening hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam Sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesman said. He said Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation. There were no casualties reported in the incident, the spokesman added. PTI MIJ SRY
