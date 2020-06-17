Odisha reports 175 more COVID-19 cases
175 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, said the state government.ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:34 IST
175 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Wednesday, said the state government. The state has also reported 120 recoveries during the same time, it added.
The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 4,338 in the state. Of which, 1,350 cases are active and 2,974 patients have recovered.
