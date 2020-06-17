Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The construction of NH-30 connecting Raipur to Dhamtari is being done through NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and its work resumed after being shut for two years. But the pace of work is still very slow and therefore, the concerned authority should be directed to speed up the construction, Baghel said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:44 IST
C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. In a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, Baghel also urged to declare Ambikapur-Bhaisamuda-Wadrafnagar-Dhangaon-Bamhani- Renukoot (110 km) road and Raigarh-Dharamjaigarh (72 km) road in the state as national highways, a public relations department official here said.

"In the letter, the chief minister expressed concern over the slow progress of national highway projects in the state," he said. The construction of NH-30 connecting Raipur to Dhamtari is being done through NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and its work resumed after being shut for two years.

But the pace of work is still very slow and therefore, the concerned authority should be directed to speed up the construction, Baghel said. Similarly, the construction of NH-216 (Raigarh- Sarangarh-Saraipali road) was started in March 2015, but it is still incomplete.

Its work is almost closed from October last year, he said. Baghel also sought approval of the NHAI for upgrading and widening of NH-149B (Champa-Korba-Katghora Road) citing high traffic density on the route.

Mentioning other ongoing NH projects in the state, Baghel said that he expects the union minister to take prompt action to accelerate the pace of their work, the official said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey moves troops against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Turkey said Wednesday it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Turkeys Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the first known airborne-and-land offensive by Ankara inside Iraqi territory. The airborne offensive into Ira...

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday New Del'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday. The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the&#160;opposition seek...

Germany provides USD 5.9m to protect African farmers with climate risk insurance

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread into countries already dealing with the impacts of drought, economic crises and conflict, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ has provided USD 5.9 million to ensure t...

IPOB files plea in HC to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking Delhi Police permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh UP Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020