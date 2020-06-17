Left Menu
Satpal Maharaj, wife discharged from AIIMS, Rishikesh

Their sons, daughters-in-law and one grandson were discharged as per the latest COVID protocol on June 10 as they were asymptomatic, Mishra said However, the minister and his wife, also a former minister in the Harish Rawat government were still at the hospital, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:07 IST
Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and his wife Amrita Rawat who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31 have been discharged from AIIMS, Rishikesh after 17 days of treatment, officials said.   They were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening and advised to keep themselves in isolation at home, Dean hospital administration U B Mishra said.  Maharaj, his wife, their two sons , two daughters-in-law and a grandson were admitted at the facility on May 31 after testing positive for COVID-19.  Their sons, daughters-in-law and one grandson were discharged as per the latest COVID protocol on June 10 as they were asymptomatic, Mishra said

However, the minister and his wife, also a former minister in the Harish Rawat government were still at the hospital, he said.  Their condition has improved and they have been discharged as per the new guidelines, nodal officer for COVID-19 cases Madhur Uniyal said.  Meanwhile, a gardener who worked with the tourism minister and was among 24 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 31 along with the minister and his family died on Tuesday, six days after being discharged from a medical facility here.  He was quarantined at home since June 10 when he was discharged from the hospital for being asymptomatic.  He was found dead at a nursery in Nehru Gram area of the city on Tuesday.

