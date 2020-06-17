Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh clash: Family planned to get him married in next vacation, but destiny had other plans

Subhas said Rajesh, who had two younger sisters, joined the Army after passing the higher secondary examination and he belonged to the Bihar Regiment. He said that he was informed by the Army authorities on Tuesday evening about the death of Rajesh, who was in his early 20s.

PTI | Suri | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:45 IST
Ladakh clash: Family planned to get him married in next vacation, but destiny had other plans

Rajesh Orang, who joined the Army in 2015, died of injuries suffered in hand to hand combat with the Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region, his father Subhas was informed by authorities. "My son served the country and gave his life for it," was all Subhas could say on Wednesday morning as he grieved his son's death.

Rajesh's mother Mamata was so overwhelmed by emotions that she could hardly speak. She was hoping to get him married when he came back on a holiday next. Subhas said Rajesh, who had two younger sisters, joined the Army after passing the higher secondary examination and he belonged to the Bihar Regiment.

He said that he was informed by the Army authorities on Tuesday evening about the death of Rajesh, who was in his early 20s. "From his childhood, my brother wanted to serve the country and was happy to be in the Army," his youngest sister Shakuntala said.

"He came home on leave a few months back and talks were on for his marriage," she said. Subhas, a marginal farmer in Belgoria village in Mohammedbazar police station area in Birbhum district, raised his children amid poverty.

Rajesh was among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amid Brexit impasse, Germany urges no-deal preparations -document

The German government is urging other EU states to prepare for a no deal Brexit, according an internal document that casts doubt on Britains optimism over chances of an early agreement on its future ties with the bloc. Britain left the Euro...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020