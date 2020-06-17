Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala's Chellanam village continues to strike against incompletion of seawall in sea erosion-prone area

Residents of Chellanam village in Kochi continue to strike against the incompletion of seawall during the monsoon season in the sea erosion-prone area.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:58 IST
Kerala's Chellanam village continues to strike against incompletion of seawall in sea erosion-prone area
Advocate Thushar Nirmal Sarathi speaking to ANI in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Chellanam village in Kochi continue to strike against the incompletion of seawall during the monsoon season in the sea erosion-prone area. A coastal stretch of more than a kilometre between Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and Companippady in Kerala has experienced severe erosion of shores. Such stretches have been identified for geotextile tube laying. But a combination of factors including the lockdown has delayed the work.

The geotube project is likely to be stalled for long hinting at a tough monsoon and resultant sea erosion for Chellanam coastal residents. "According to the Disaster Management Act, 2015, Chellanam was declared as the highest sea erosion-causing Panchayat. One of the plans announced in 2017 was the construction of seawall here but it has not been completed yet, informed Advocate Thushar Nirmal Sarathi, part of Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi to ANI

"The government has not even done a study on the subject," added the Advocate. Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi, comprises of the residents demanding a permanent solution to sea ingress at Chellanam, have completed their 232nd day of indefinite strike.

There is a sense of impatience among coastal residents as their demand or shore protection walls date back to 2017 December when Cyclone Okhi hit the coast, flooding homes and damaging property. But now, the authorities are building temporary sand walls here, not strong shore protection walls. Mariyamma, a native of Chellanam coastal areas said to ANI, "The sandbags are not the solution to our problem as they cannot protect the coastal area from sea erosion. The construction of the seawall has not been completed."

"Four years have passed since State government said they would build the seawall but has not finished yet. Only sandbags are building now," She added. Mary, another resident of the village said that after the villagers started agitating during monsoon, JCB is called to collect the sand. After that, the sand will be taken by the sea.

"It was only after this that we started the indefinite strike, the decision to put the sandbags was done after meeting the minister. But now that it has been delayed, we do not have any other place to go," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi India's protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan: MEA.

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Indias protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan MEA....

Qualcomm aims to woo robotics developers with new chips, tools

Building robots and drones are messy Developers must pull together sensors to be the eyes and ears, chips for the brains and motors to make the device move, tying them all together with several kinds of software.San Diego-based chip supplie...

Discipline shown by citizens during lockdown helped control 'exponential' growth of COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the discipline shown by citizens during lockdown has helped stop exponential growth of coronavirus. He made the remarks on the second day of his sixth interaction with Chief Ministers via...

Kuwait and Bahrain urged to abandon 'highly invasive' coronavirus apps

Adds Bahrain government comment in pars 5-7 By Umberto BacchiMILAN, June 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Kuwait and Bahrain must stop using highly invasive COVID-19 apps which violate the privacy of hundreds of thousands of people by tracki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020