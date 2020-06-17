275 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh's tally to 5,555

With 275 new coronavirus cases being reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the total tally in the state has gone up to 5,555, informed the state health department.

Out of the total cases, 2,559 are active and 90 have died due to lethal infection.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the death toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.