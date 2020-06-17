Upset over woman Tahsildar's arrest, husband commits suicide

Hyderabad, June 17 (PTI): A woman Tahsildar's husband allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he was upset over her arrest in connection with a corruption case, police said. The 40-year-old man jumped off the fifth floor of a residential complex and died on the way to hospital. He was an assistant professor, the police said.

He was so depressed that his wife's bail plea was rejected by a court on Tuesday that he took the extreme step, they said. The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested the Tahsildar for allegedly possessing ill-gotten money totalling Rs 30 lakh in cash, gold and other valuables.