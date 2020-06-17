Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage: Adityanath on Ladakh face-off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley displayed exemplary courage and their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. According to the Indian Army, 20 soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night.

In his condolence message, Adityanath said the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers, who displayed exemplary courage for the security of the nation and gave their lives, would always be remembered, according to a government release. He also paid homage to Havidar Vipul Rai, a native of Meerut district, who was among the 20 soldiers killed in Monday's face-off.

In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the family of the slain soldier. All possible help would be extended to his family, the chief minister said. Monday's clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in the standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso. The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.