Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 COVID deaths, 583 new cases: UP suffers highest single-day spikes on both counts

He put the recovery rate in the state at around 61 per cent. Prasad said a total of 16,159 tests, highest so far in a day, were conducted on Tuesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:36 IST
30 COVID deaths, 583 new cases: UP suffers highest single-day spikes on both counts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 30 COVID-19 deaths and 583 new cases of infection, registering the highest single-day spikes on both counts, said an official. With the two-pronged spike, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 465 and infected cases to 15,181.

A total of 9,239 people, however, have been cured and discharged from hospitals, leaving 5,477 active cases in the state, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. He put the recovery rate in the state at around 61 percent.

Prasad said a total of 16,159 tests, highest so far in a day, were conducted on Tuesday. "ASHA workers are tracking migrants who have returned to the state and have reached out to over 17 lakh of them. Altogether 1,485 of migrant workers were found symptomatic and their samples have been sent for testing," he said.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, general OPDs have been started in all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres with all necessary COVID-related precautions, Prasad said, adding a detailed government order in this regard was issued on Tuesday. "After getting general OPDs operational in PHCs and CHCs in a proper manner, a decision on starting them in district hospitals would be taken later," Prasad said, adding permissions have already been given for conducting surgeries and providing emergency and essential services in all district hospitals.

Permissions have also been given to private clinics to start general OPD with certain conditions, he said. Prasad also appealed to people to strictly follow social-distancing and use face covers among various anti-COVID measures and to take proper care of the aged, pregnant women, children, and those suffering from some disease.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...

Have advised states, UTs to provide suitable accommodations to all healthcare workers: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that all states and Union Territories have been advised to provide suitable separate accommodation to all healthcare workers, wherever required. It said the Joint Monitoring Group of experts...

Former Army secretary backs Biden, citing 'moral leadership'

The first openly gay Army secretary says hes supporting Joe Biden for president, the latest endorsement from a former military leader who had criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of anti-racism demonstrations. Eric Fanning, w...

AU, UNICEF launch 'No Name Campaign' to accelerate children’s access to justice

Aligned with the commemoration of the Day of the African Child observed every 16th of June, and under the 2020 theme of the year Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa, the African Union and UNICEF have launched the No Name Cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020