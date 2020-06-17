Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government Doon Medical College designated as centre of excellence for management of COVID-19

The Government Doon Medical College has been designated as a centre of excellence by the state government for clinical management of COVID-19.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:00 IST
Government Doon Medical College designated as centre of excellence for management of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government Doon Medical College has been designated as a centre of excellence by the state government for clinical management of COVID-19.

"With reference to an earlier order by the government of India, the Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun is hereby designated as a centre of excellence for clinical management of COVID-19," read order by State Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

"Dr Anurag Agarwal, Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Government Doon Medical College, is hereby nominated as nodal officer for the same," the order further read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Qatar Airw...

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...

Have advised states, UTs to provide suitable accommodations to all healthcare workers: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that all states and Union Territories have been advised to provide suitable separate accommodation to all healthcare workers, wherever required. It said the Joint Monitoring Group of experts...

Former Army secretary backs Biden, citing 'moral leadership'

The first openly gay Army secretary says hes supporting Joe Biden for president, the latest endorsement from a former military leader who had criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of anti-racism demonstrations. Eric Fanning, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020