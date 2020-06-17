Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surveillance post set up by Chinese on Indian side of LAC triggered clash

The two armies have been engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of the eastern Ladakh since May 5 when the two sides clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso. After the standoff began, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will adopt a firm approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie, the sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:11 IST
Surveillance post set up by Chinese on Indian side of LAC triggered clash

A surveillance post set up by the Chinese Army on a narrow mountain trail in violation of an agreement was the trigger for the high altitude border clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Indian troops, commanded by the late Col B Santosh Babu, strongly objected to the post on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern banks of the Galwan river and attempted to remove it on Monday evening, sources in the know said, recapping the events leading to the biggest military confrontation between the two neighbours in five decades. A small group of Chinese personnel present at the camp reacted angrily to the objections of the Indian Army’s patrolling team but soon retreated to the Chinese side of the LAC. They returned shortly after with more troops, wearing protective gear and armed with stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs, and confronted the Indian personnel.

At that point, the Indian soldiers had also been joined by additional troops and were attempting to remove the temporary structure, those familiar with the matter said. The clash that followed went on for several hours on the vertiginous heights of eastern Ladakh with Chinese soldiers brutally attacking the Indians, they said. One portion of the road caved in following which some Indian and Chinese soldiers fell into the Galwan river, they said. The LAC goes over the Galwan river in the area.

Babu and 19 other Indian Army personnel were killed in the fight on the steep heights. It is learnt that initially a number of Indians were captured by the Chinese side but were released later. The Indian side also retaliated strongly, but the casualties on the Chinese side are not yet known. However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35.

The broad decision to disengage at Galwan Valley was taken at talks between Lt Gen Harinder Singh, general officer commanding of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District, Maj Gen Liu Lin, on June 6. The meeting was followed by two rounds of major general-level talks, the sources said.

The final modalities for disengagement were drawn up at a major general-level meeting on Friday under which both sides were to retreat for at least two kilometres from their existing position in Galwan Valley. The following day, on Saturday, Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said in Dehradun that both armies are "disengaging" in a phased manner beginning from Galwan Valley and the situation in the region is under control.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs blamed the Chinese side for the clash, saying it departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in Galwan Valley. "On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there," it said.

The MEA said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement reached at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. It also said India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC.

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation. The two armies have been engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of the eastern Ladakh since May 5 when the two sides clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso.

After the standoff began, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will adopt a firm approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie, the sources said. The Chinese Army has been gradually ramping up its strategic reserves in its rear bases near the LAC by rushing in artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

The road in the Finger area in Pangong Tso is considered crucial for India to carry out patrols. India has already decided not to stall any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh in view of Chinese protests. The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers faced off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Qatar Airw...

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...

Have advised states, UTs to provide suitable accommodations to all healthcare workers: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that all states and Union Territories have been advised to provide suitable separate accommodation to all healthcare workers, wherever required. It said the Joint Monitoring Group of experts...

Former Army secretary backs Biden, citing 'moral leadership'

The first openly gay Army secretary says hes supporting Joe Biden for president, the latest endorsement from a former military leader who had criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of anti-racism demonstrations. Eric Fanning, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020