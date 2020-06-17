Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, Rajnath Singh for 'silence' on clashes along India-China border

Left Menu
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as "seditious" and "anti- people", the 'silence' of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the violent clashes along the India-China border.

17-06-2020
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as "seditious" and "anti- people", the 'silence' of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the violent clashes along the India-China border. His comments drew a sharp response from Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who claimed that India has not lost any land under the leadership of Modi or former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Following the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, said that the Prime Minister had not given any official statement about the developments unfolding on the border. "It's almost seven weeks since the border dispute started with China.

However, till now neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given any official statement. The silence of the rulers is not only anti-people, but also seditious," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He added that it was not the government, but the country which fights against the enemy nation and that the dispensation was answerable to the people of the country. "It is the people of the country who have reposed their trust on the Central government.

It is the responsibility of the government to take the people into confidence," Siddaramaiah tweeted. The former chief minister said the Congress was always committed to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He stressed that the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers should not go waste and called upon people to pay tribute to the valorous soldiers who laid down their lives. He also appealed to the people to condemn China.

Reacting to it, Union Minister Joshi tweeted, "It's in history under whose rule the country has lost its land, better study. Its only due to ignorance and foolishness under Congress rule that India lost its land to China.

Instead of supporting Tibet, Congress encouraged China. "Under Vajpayee & Narendra Modi Ji India hasnt lost any land.

India stands protected. You should be mature enough to be with the country at this time, not with China," Joshi said in another tweet.

