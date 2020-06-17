Left Menu
Availability of beds in private, govt hospitals needs to be updated daily: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals need to be updated on a daily basis to avoid harassment of patients.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:37 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private and government hospitals need to be updated on a daily basis to avoid harassment of patients. "Availability of beds in both private and government hospitals needs to be updated on day-to-day basis to avoid harassment," Banerjee said in a press conference here.

The Chief Minister said that as on June 16, over 3.5 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted in West Bengal. "A total number of 104 safe home centre have been set up for those having mild symptoms or low fever because hospital beds are being kept for serious patients only. 391 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today. There are currently 5,717 active cases in the state," she said.

Banerjee said that 6,533 people have also been discharged after treatment. She said that the number of coronavirus cases in the state have increased in the recent past due to the return of people from other states. She also appealed everyone to wear face masks, maintain proper hygiene, and regularly wash their hands. She urged people not to hide symptoms of COVID-19. (ANI)

