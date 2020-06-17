Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD

"It will help in further advancement of the monsoon in west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan and eastern Haryana between June 22 and June 24," he said. This means that the wind system will reach the national capital by June 22-23, which is three to four days earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:07 IST
Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

In some good news for Delhiites, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said that a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighborhood will move towards southwest Uttar Pradesh by June 19 and June 20. "It will help in further advancement of the monsoon in west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan and eastern Haryana between June 22 and June 24," he said.

This means that the wind system will reach the national capital by June 22-23, which is three to four days earlier. The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (103 per cent) for northwest India this year. Srivastava said dry weather will prevail in Delhi on June 18 and June 19.

On Wednesday, most places in the city recorded the mercury above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above normal.

The weather stations at Pusa and Palam recorded the maximum temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 77 per cent. The MeT department has predicted a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (upto 30 kilometers per hour) on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 41 and 29 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Badal calls for proper steps to defend country's integrity

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday called for appropriate steps to defend the countrys integrity and sovereignty and ensure that sacrifices of Indian soldiers in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh do not g...

Biden to discuss economic recovery plan in key battleground visit

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will discuss plans to safely reopen a U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic when he visits the must-win election battleground of Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the third time this month....

Galwan Valley incident will have serious impact on bilateral ties: India to China

India on Wednesday delivered a strong message to China that the unprecedented incident in the Galwan Valley will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship and held the pre-meditated action by Chinese army directly responsible for ...

Delhi HC seeks response from AAP govt, Delhi Police on a petition seeking speedy trial of Markaz matter

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition seeking designated court for speedy trial in a case registered against 125 Malaysians nationals who were recently charge-sheeted in relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020