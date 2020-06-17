Left Menu
Punjab announces relief, job for kin of soldiers killed in Galwan clash

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash on Monday night. The Punjab CM also extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the soldiers--Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur), Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh (Patiala), Sepoy Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur) and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa).

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:40 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced compensation and a job to the next of kin of each of the four soldiers from the state killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese army in Ladakh. At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash on Monday night.

The Punjab CM also extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the soldiers--Naib Subedar Satnam Singh (Gurdaspur), Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh (Patiala), Sepoy Gurbinder Singh (Sangrur) and Sepoy Gurtej Singh (Mansa). The loss suffered by the families is immeasurable and cannot be compensated with material things but the compensation and the jobs will help alleviate some of their sufferings, said Singh in a press release, paying his tributes to the four men. The CM said cabinet ministers will represent the state government at their funerals, which will be held with full Army honours at their native places. He directed respective district administrations to make all arrangements, befitting the occasion and for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

While one family member each will be given a government job in all four cases, families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given a relief of Rs 12 lakh each in line with the government policy on account of their marital status. The families of the two unmarried soldiers, Sepoy Gurtej Singh and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh, will be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land).

