Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colonel Santosh Babu's mortal remains arrive in Hyderabad

The mortal remains of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, arrived here by a special aircraft on Wednesday.People holding the tricolour showered flowers on the ambulance en route. Earlier,Colonel Santosh's wife Santoshi along with her two children landed at the Hyderabad airport today morning from Delhi.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:04 IST
Colonel Santosh Babu's mortal remains arrive in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, arrived here by a special aircraft on Wednesday. The aircraft landed at Air Force Station Hakimpet at around 8 PM.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andstate IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao were among those who paid their last respects. Later, the officer's body was taken to his native Suryapet town by an amublance.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, a senior police official told PTI. People holding the tricolour showered flowers on the ambulance en route.

Earlier,Colonel Santosh's wife Santoshi along with her two children landed at the Hyderabad airport today morning from Delhi. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar received them at the airport.

At many places across Telangana people and members of different political parties and other organisations paid floral tributes to the army officer. Holding the tricolour and banners that read "We salute the soldiers",they raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans. They also took out rallies and paid their respects.

Santosh was among the 20 soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years, signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region. Babu was serving in the 16 Bihar regiment as Commanding Officer.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday. Anti-China protests were held in s...

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Ever since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, popping into the bakery or butchers, or browsing the newspaper stand. This is Feridia Rojas, 82, who decide...

Ahmedabad: No decision yet on if Rath Yatra will be allowed

The Gujarat government will decide whether to allow the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad after assessing the coronavirus situation in the city, state home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday. There are around 25 micro-...

Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday. Anti-China protests were held in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020