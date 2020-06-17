Colonel Santosh Babu's mortal remains arrive in Hyderabad

The mortal remains of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who was martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, arrived here by a special aircraft on Wednesday. The aircraft landed at Air Force Station Hakimpet at around 8 PM.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan andstate IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao were among those who paid their last respects. Later, the officer's body was taken to his native Suryapet town by an amublance.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, a senior police official told PTI. People holding the tricolour showered flowers on the ambulance en route.

Earlier,Colonel Santosh's wife Santoshi along with her two children landed at the Hyderabad airport today morning from Delhi. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar received them at the airport.

At many places across Telangana people and members of different political parties and other organisations paid floral tributes to the army officer. Holding the tricolour and banners that read "We salute the soldiers",they raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans. They also took out rallies and paid their respects.

Santosh was among the 20 soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years, signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region. Babu was serving in the 16 Bihar regiment as Commanding Officer.