12 pilgrims killed, 15 injured in ghastly road mishap in AP

A pilgrimage to fulfil vows ended in a grave tragedy for a family as a ghastly road accident left 12 of its kin, including nine women and a six- year old girl, dead near Vedadri village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. At least 15 others were injured in the mishap that involved a speeding coal-laden lorry and the tractor-trailer in which the family members were returning after offering prayers at the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vedadri, around 75 km from nearby Vijayawada, police said.

In all, there were around 27 people travelling in the ill-fated tractor-trailer. The victims, all of them close relatives, belonged to Peda Gopavaram village in adjoining Khammam district in neighbouring Telangana while some were residents of villages in Krishna district and had visited the temple to fulfil vows.

The lorry was said to be cruising at a high speed and the impact of the collision was so high that the tractor and the trailer snapped and the trailer completely overturned, killing seven people on the spot. Five others succumbed in a hospital, police said.

After initial treatment in the Jaggaiahpet hospital, the injured were shifted to hospitals in Vijayawada and Khammam for better treatment. Nandigama sub-divisional police officer Ramana Murthy rushed to the accident spot and supervised the rescue efforts.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident and loss of lives. While extending his condolences to the bereaved family members, the Chief Minister wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan said the mishap was shocking and expressed his condolences. In a statement, he appealed to the Transport and Police officials to strictly enforce road safety measures as people were worried particularly about over-speeding lorries and sand tippers in rural areas.