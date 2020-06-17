Left Menu
Development News Edition

No space at home and denied extension of stay at quarantine centre, Odisha man spends 7 days in toilet

A 28-year-old returnee from Tamil Nadu spent seven days inside a toilet as his request for extension of stay in institutional quarantine in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district was turned down and he did not have enough space for self-isolation in his house, an official said.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:24 IST
No space at home and denied extension of stay at quarantine centre, Odisha man spends 7 days in toilet

A 28-year-old returnee from Tamil Nadu spent seven days inside a toilet as his request for extension of stay in institutional quarantine in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district was turned down and he did not have enough space for self-isolation in his house, an official said. Manas Patra was discharged from the government-run temporary medical camp where he stayed for seven days, the official said. After the mandatory seven-days stay at the facility, he was told to spend a week more in home isolation.

Patra then sought an extension of his stay in the institutional quarantine centre saying he does not have enough space in his house in Jamugaon village for that, but it was not allowed, the official said. Finding no other alternative, Patra took shelter in the Swachh Bharat toilet, built close to his house where his family members including his elderly parents stay.

"I had pleaded with the local authorities for extending my quarantine period. However, they did not keep my request. Therefore, to ensure the safety of family members, I was forced to stay in the toilet," Patra said. He spent seven days from June 9 to 15 in that 6x8 feet newly-built toilet which Patra's family members are yet to start using.

Block Development Officer of Naugaon, Rashmi Rekha Mallick, said the matter is being looked into. "We have asked sarpanchs (village heads) to allow people to stay longer at quarantine centres if inmates give undertakings that they do not have adequate facility at home for self- isolation," Mallick said. Earlier, returnees were placed under quarantine for 14 days. But later it was reduced to seven days institutional quarantine followed by a week of quarantine at home as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, an official at the special relief commissioner's office said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Court orders Nepal to pay for return of migrants stranded by coronavirus

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, June 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nepals top court has ordered the government to pay for thousands of stranded migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus pandemic to return home.Respond...

Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday. Anti-China protests were held in s...

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Ever since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, popping into the bakery or butchers, or browsing the newspaper stand. This is Feridia Rojas, 82, who decide...

Ahmedabad: No decision yet on if Rath Yatra will be allowed

The Gujarat government will decide whether to allow the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad after assessing the coronavirus situation in the city, state home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday. There are around 25 micro-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020