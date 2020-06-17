Ladakh face-off: Lt Guv pays tribute to soldiers killed in clashes

Lt Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Wednesday took part in the wreath-laying ceremony for three of the 20 army personnel who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley and said their sacrifice will not go waste. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries. "The sacrifice will not go waste; rather it will strengthen the resolve of Ladakhis and the entire country to protect our border," Mathur said after paying tributes to the fallen soldiers. He said in this difficult time, the morale among Ladakhi people is high. "They are ready to defend the nation in any eventuality, as they have always done, to safeguard the integrity, sovereignty and honour of the country," the Lt Governor said

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Councillor, Leh of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Gyal P Wangyal, Executive Councillors and Councillors also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives

The army personnel displayed exemplary courage and their supreme sacrifice would always be remembered, they said in a joint statement.