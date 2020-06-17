Telangana govt to celebrate birth centenary of ex-PM Narasimha Rao on grand scale

Left Menu
The birth centenary of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao will be celebrated by the Telangana government in a grand manner for one year beginning June 28, birth anniversary of the late leader who hailed from the state, in honour of his yeoman services to the nation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST
The birth centenary of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao will be celebrated by the Telangana government in a grand manner for one year beginning June 28, birth anniversary of the late leader who hailed from the state, in honour of his yeoman services to the nation. Announcing the decision taken on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao said the former PM, who headed the Congress government from 1991 to 1996, was a literary personality, educationist and freedom fighter.

It was a matter of pride for Telangana that a man with such extraordinary qualities hailed from the state, Rao was quoted as saying in an official release. It has been decided to organise the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale to recall his great services, he said.

The Chief Minister appointed a committee under the leadership of TRS MP K Keshav Rao in connection for the centenary celebrations, the release said. State governments chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, Narasimha Raos son Prabhakar Rao, daughter Vani Devi, among others, are members of the committee.

The first meeting of the committee would be held on Thursday at the residence of Keshav Rao, the release said. The CM asked the committee to get in touch with those who had association with Narasimha Rao, his other family members, well-wishers and followers to finalise a plan for the centenary celebrations, it added.

Narasimha Rao, credited with ushering in economic reforms in the country during his stint as PM, was born on June 28, 1921 at Karimnagar. He had died on December 23, 2004..

