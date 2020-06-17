Delhi Police Commissioner asks personnel to ensure strict lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has ordered the personnel of the force to ensure strict lockdown within the COVID-19 containment zones of the city, officials said on Wednesday. The order in this regard, signed by Shrivastava, was issued on Tuesday. "One of the primary function of the Delhl Police today is to ensure strict lockdown within the containment zones. The Perimeter Security/Access Control be strictly enforced. The entry and exit be completely sealed except for essential commodities or services, the order said. It asked officials to conduct regular mobile patrolling apart from carrying out announcements and surveillance by drones. "Staff deployed at containment zones should be provided with protective gears and equipments to avoid getting infected and be briefed fully for effective performance of duty," the order said. A close watch should be kept on all COVID hospitals and cremation centres in case any law and order problem arises, it said. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the force is completely stretched out for multifarious duties, it said. There is a need to make a professional and judicious deployment of force which should be decided at the level of DCP, it said,. Joint Commissioners of Police ranges, shall closely supervise the functioning of DCsP district for further improving the police response to COVID-19 pandemic and other duties, the order added.