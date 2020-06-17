Left Menu
Development News Edition

75 new coronavirus cases, 90 recoveries reported in Kerala

A total of 75 new COVID-19 cases and 90 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:55 IST
75 new coronavirus cases, 90 recoveries reported in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 75 new COVID-19 cases and 90 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Addressing a press conference here, he said, "75 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 recoveries have been reported in Kerala today. The death toll is 20."

He said that apart from COVID special hospitals, the government is setting up COVID 1st line treatment centres in all districts and anti-body testing to check whether community spread occurred in the state is progressing. He said that the state will consider the expert committees' suggestions to start tests using ICMR approved rapid antigen test kits.

"The government is offering treatment to all COVID-19 patients returning from other states and abroad. The government is concerned to prevent community spread in the state and this is a part of it. That is why the government has directed to conduct COVID test of all passengers from abroad before travelling to Kerala," Vijayan said. He also said that the state government has given NOC to 300 charted flights. SpiceJet has informed the state government that they will bring people after conducting COVID tests.

"SpiceJet CMD has informed Kerala Chief Secretary that all travellers will have COVID-19 test certificate after June 20," he said. The Chief Minister said that 129 Vande Bharat flights and 124 private chartered flights have reached the state so far. As many as 149 flights have been charted till June 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 2,132,321 coronavirus cases and 116,862 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 2,132,321 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,975 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 722 to 116,862. The C...

COVID-19: Dubai announces resumption of economic and recreational activities

Dubai has announced the resumption of a new set of economic activities and services from Thursday even as stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorit...

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakhs Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its rep...

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia and India are: Aus envoy

China is not as committed as Australia and India to the established body of rules and norms, that have underpinned the post-World War II era, which needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry OFarrell said on Wednesday. He ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020