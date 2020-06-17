Delhi witness highest single-day spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 2,414 COVID-19 cases. In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 47,102 positive cases in the national capital.

"With 2414 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 47,102 including 27,741 active cases," Government said in the bulletin. While 67 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1904.

As many as 510 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi today taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 17457. As per the bulletin, a total of 31,2576 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the national capital.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903. It includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

