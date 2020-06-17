800 challaned in Delhi for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, officials said. According to police, 822 challans were issued on Wednesday for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 2,692 challans have been issued since Monday, they said. Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain COVID-19.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for a first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders. The Lt Governor had empowered officers of the health department, district magistrates, SDMs, officers authorised by them, and sub-inspector and above of the Delhi Police to impose fines for violating norms concerning COVID-19.

On Wednesday, police distributed 5,730 face masks. A total of 8,724 masks have been distributed since Monday, a senior police officer said..