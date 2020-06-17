Left Menu
Development News Edition

800 challaned in Delhi for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

According to police, 822 challans were issued on Wednesday for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms. A total of 2,692 challans have been issued since Monday, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:20 IST
800 challaned in Delhi for not wearing mask, violating social distancing norms

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, officials said. According to police, 822 challans were issued on Wednesday for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms.

A total of 2,692 challans have been issued since Monday, they said. Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain COVID-19.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for a first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders. The Lt Governor had empowered officers of the health department, district magistrates, SDMs, officers authorised by them, and sub-inspector and above of the Delhi Police to impose fines for violating norms concerning COVID-19.

On Wednesday, police distributed 5,730 face masks. A total of 8,724 masks have been distributed since Monday, a senior police officer said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Zoom plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free, paying customers

Zoom on Wednesday announced its offer allowing users of its videoconferencing software to enable end-to-end encryption of calls starting with beta next month. The feature will be coming for both, paid as well to free users, and will be a to...

Bank robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said. Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.One of them was carryin...

Will make efforts to bring back workers who returned to native states: Hry Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the state government will make efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had returned to their native states during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The government wil...

Turkey the key to unlocking NATO help for EU naval operation

Turkey is hindering European Union attempts to secure NATOs help for the blocs naval operation in the Mediterranean as its tries to enforce a U.N. arms embargo on conflict-torn Libya, according to diplomats and officials in Brussels. The op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020