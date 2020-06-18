India-China border tension: Mortal remains of slain Havaldar Sunil Kumar brought to Patna
The mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, was brought to his residence in Patna on Thursday morning.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-06-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 08:44 IST
The mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, was brought to his residence in Patna on Thursday morning.
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.
Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Patna
- Galwan Valley
- Indian Army
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 1 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Biden and Trump win Indiana's primary
FEATURE-Drones to disc jockeys: India battles new wave of crop-munching locusts
China stocks near three-month high, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains
India's coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away