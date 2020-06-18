Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR

Authorities of Haryana, UP and Delhi have imposed restrictions in different times during the COVID-19 lockdown over movement of people between the states, leading to inconvenience to many. On June 4, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:29 IST
Shah reviews COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, amidst an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said. The movement of people between Delhi and NCR districts also figured in the meeting. The home minister reviewed the steps taken to check the spread of the virus, a central government official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, senior officials of NCR districts and Ministries of Home and Health and ICMR attended the meeting. The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The most prominent among them are Gurugram, Faridabad (both in Haryana), Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh), and Alwar (Rajasthan). Authorities of Haryana, UP, and Delhi have imposed restrictions at different times during the COVID-19 lockdown over the movement of people between the states, leading to inconvenience too many.

On June 4, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the NCR. It also observed that there should be a consistent policy in this regard for the NCR.

On June 12, the top court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain the guidelines issued by the Noida administration on institutional quarantine, observing they are not in "conformity" with the national guidelines. "There cannot be a guideline contrary to the national guidelines," the court said, adding, that any directive contrary to the national or state guidelines might lead to chaos. The Centre informed the apex court that the union home secretary had convened a joint meeting on June 9 with chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to deal with the issue of restriction on movement in the NCR and now there was no barrier on the borders of Delhi and Haryana but Uttar Pradesh.

The home minister had a series of meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Kejriwal, and senior officials in the last four days to strengthen the health infrastructure in Delhi. Shah also visited the national capital's LNJP Hospital on Monday and took stock of its healthcare facilities besides giving necessary instructions for improvement.

On Wednesday, the home ministry announced that the price for the COVID-19 test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs 2,400 as suggested by a high-level committee set up by the home minister and tests will be done via Rapid Antigen methodology. India's total COVID-19 cases reached 3,66,946 on Thursday morning while the death toll has climbed to 12,237.

The number of active cases stands at 1,60,384 while 1,94,324 people have recovered, thus, around 52.95 percent of patients have recovered so far.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's parliament approves new map including territory controlled by India

The upper house of Nepals parliament approved a new map for the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.India, which controls the region a slice of land in...

Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers three special films from 2006

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday remembered three of his most special films that released in the year 2006. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in the Indian cinema by t...

President Trump says police treated unfairly

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rashard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox NewsTrump said you cant resist a police officer and said he heard an explanat...

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020