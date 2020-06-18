Left Menu
Delhi govt caps rate of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

The Delhi government has decided to cap the rate of COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Updated: 18-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:51 IST
The Delhi government has decided to cap the rate of COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. "Delhi govt decided to cap the rates for Covid RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test @ Rs 2400/- inclusive of all charges," Sisodia tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that the price of COVID-19 test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs 2,400 as suggested by a high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and now tests will be done via Rapid Antigen methodology. The ministry's spokesperson had said that to improve contact mapping in Delhi's containment zones, health surveys have been started on Shah's directions, and out of a population of 2,30,466 people in 242 containment zones, survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted between June 15 and 16.

The remaining will be covered by June 20..

