Lalji Tandon's condition ‘serious but under control’, says hospital

The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Thursday

"He (Tandon) is on ventilator and his condition is serious but under control,” Medanta Hospital Director, Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. “We are all praying that he recovers soon. A team of specialist doctors is continuously keeping a watch on him,” Kapoor said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had on Wednesday visited the hospital and enquired about the well being of Tandon and also wished him a speedy recovery. Tandon (85), was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.