Mumbai: Four booked for shooting, injuring man in Chembur

A case was registered against four persons for allegedly shooting at a man in the eastern suburb of Chembur here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when Sadik Inayat Khan (35), a resident of Wazir Baba chawl, was allegedly shot at by Navneet Singh Rana, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

Rana, who was accompanied by three unidentified men, opened fire with a small firearm and fled the scene, he said. The victim's family informed the police and he was rushed to civic-run Sion Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries to his back and hand, the official said.

"We have registered a case of attempt to murder against four persons, including Rana. Preliminary probe suggests that the attack was a result of an old rivalry," said senior inspector Sushil Kamble of Tilak Nagar police station. PTI ZA ARU ARU