9 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 130

Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 130, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Thursday. South Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts have reported four new cases each while one case was reported from Lunglei district, he said.

Of the new cases, four each had returned from Delhi and Haryana while one had come back from Maharashtra, the minister added. Meanwhile, eight more people have recovered from the disease and will be discharged from the state-run Zoram Medical College on Friday, he said.

With this development, the number of active cases stands at 121 while nine people have been cured of the disease so far, the minister added..