Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 130

South Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts have reported four new cases each while one case was reported from Lunglei district, he said. Of the new cases, four each had returned from Delhi and Haryana while one had come back from Maharashtra, the minister added.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:24 IST
9 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 130

Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 130, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Thursday. South Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts have reported four new cases each while one case was reported from Lunglei district, he said.

Of the new cases, four each had returned from Delhi and Haryana while one had come back from Maharashtra, the minister added. Meanwhile, eight more people have recovered from the disease and will be discharged from the state-run Zoram Medical College on Friday, he said.

With this development, the number of active cases stands at 121 while nine people have been cured of the disease so far, the minister added..

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Indian, Chinese armies hold Major General-level talks for third straight day

Indian and Chinese militaries held Major General-level dialogue on Thursday for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoration of normalcy in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, official sources said. Galwan Valley...

Govt plans to conduct 6 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy.

Govt plans to conduct 6 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi through rapid antigen methodology at 169 new facilities MoS Home G Kishan Reddy....

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020