Beware of fake traffic challan payment websites: Goa cops

The Goa Police on Thursday asked the people of the state to be cautious while making online payments for traffic challans issued against them, saying that some anti-social elements have launched fake websites that resemble the official portal. Goa's officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh said that some criminals have launched fake websites that look exactly like the original one through which the traffic violators can pay the fines online.

The DGP on his official Twitter handle uploaded a link of the original website- https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/- asking people to make their payments only through it. An advisory issued by the state police on Wednesday said that some fake sites which use a similar URL and look like the original portal were in operation to misguide common citizens, through which fraudsters collect online payments.

The genuine site has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which facilitates online challan intimation and accept e-payment on behalf of approximately 20 states, the advisory reads. The state police have said that the general public is advised to take use the original website only and ignore all others.