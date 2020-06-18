Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sector

Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sectorPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:24 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Thursday, Army officials said here. "On June 18, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil Sector by firing mortars and other weapons," they said.
The officials said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation. There were no casualties reported in the incident.
