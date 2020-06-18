Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sector

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:24 IST
Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K's Macchil sector
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Thursday, Army officials said here. "On June 18, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil Sector by firing mortars and other weapons," they said.

The officials said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation. There were no casualties reported in the incident.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

African nations to confer on virus vaccine

African nations next week will hold a high-level conference on coronavirus vaccines to position ourselves to not be left behind in access, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief says. John Nkengasong says the World Heal...

Application for financial aid to study for apartheid victims open

Application for financial assistance to study for the victims of apartheid, their qualifying relatives and dependents are now open. However, according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, qualifying victims must hav...

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103. Known as the Forces Sweetheart, Lynn struck a chord with ...

Yogi orders increasing beds in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly 1 L to 1.50 L by June end

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to increase the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly one lakh at present to 1.50 lakh by the end of June. He also asked them to increase the testing capac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020