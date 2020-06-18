Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihar's Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of the soldier who laid out his life in the service of the nation.

The mortal remains of the Havaldar Sunil were brought to his residence in Patna earlier today. Earlier a guard of honour was given to the deceased soldier at Patna airport. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and ministers including leaders of several parties paid floral tributes at the airport.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened in Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)