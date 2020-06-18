Part of balcony of a building collapses in Thane
A portion of a balcony of a building collapsed in the city's Wagle Estate area on Thursday afternoon, civic sources said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they added. The building, located in Indira Nagar locality, is 25 years old and in a dilapidated condition, sources said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:30 IST
A portion of a balcony of a building collapsed in the city's Wagle Estate area on Thursday afternoon, civic sources said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they added.
The building, located in Indira Nagar locality, is 25 years old and in a dilapidated condition, sources said. The city was lashed by heavy rains on Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wagle Estate
- Indira Nagar