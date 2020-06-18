Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP plans to notify Gorakhpur lake under wetland management rules

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have plans to notify Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal Lake under the Wetland Management Rules, restricting industrial and construction activities around it, officials said on Thursday. Gorakhpur Divisional Forest Officer Avinash Kumar said the authorities had issued a notification seeking people’s response to it on June 15.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:35 IST
UP plans to notify Gorakhpur lake under wetland management rules

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have plans to notify Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal Lake under the Wetland Management Rules, restricting industrial and construction activities around it, officials said on Thursday. Gorakhpur Divisional Forest Officer Avinash Kumar said the authorities had issued a notification seeking people’s response to it on June 15. They have been told to give their views till June 30 after which a final notification will be issued, the official said. All those having any issue regarding it can get it registered with the UP principal secretary, environment and forests, he said. Kumar said the over 700-hectare lake will be the first wetland to be notified under the Wetland Management Rules, 2017

Chief Conservator of Ramgarh Tal Lake, Deepak Kumar, said after the notification declaring it a wetland, the lake will be conserved in its original form. He said no industry will be allowed within 50 metres of it. There will be restrictions on the disposal of toxic waste, dirty water and non-biodegradable materials, he said. No construction will be allowed in the area, he said. “Construction of roads and grazing will be regulated at the district-magistrate level,” he added.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO

Saudi Aramco will use cash and debt to pay its dividend of 18.75 billion for the first quarter of this year, the companys chief executive said on Thursday, after the top oil firm sealed a major acquisition deal. It will be a combination of ...

SGRH says new COVID-19 test rate implemented, some other facilities claim yet to receive order

A day after the Union Home Ministry fixed the price for COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400 in the national capital, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital SGRH here said the new rate has been brought into effect from Thursday even as many private...

Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen -sources

Saudi Arabia has proposed a framework to end the latest standoff in southern Yemen between nominal allies under a Saudi-led coalition, three sources said, as violence escalates with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the north of the count...

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020