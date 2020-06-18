UP plans to notify Gorakhpur lake under wetland management rules

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have plans to notify Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal Lake under the Wetland Management Rules, restricting industrial and construction activities around it, officials said on Thursday. Gorakhpur Divisional Forest Officer Avinash Kumar said the authorities had issued a notification seeking people’s response to it on June 15. They have been told to give their views till June 30 after which a final notification will be issued, the official said. All those having any issue regarding it can get it registered with the UP principal secretary, environment and forests, he said. Kumar said the over 700-hectare lake will be the first wetland to be notified under the Wetland Management Rules, 2017

Chief Conservator of Ramgarh Tal Lake, Deepak Kumar, said after the notification declaring it a wetland, the lake will be conserved in its original form. He said no industry will be allowed within 50 metres of it. There will be restrictions on the disposal of toxic waste, dirty water and non-biodegradable materials, he said. No construction will be allowed in the area, he said. “Construction of roads and grazing will be regulated at the district-magistrate level,” he added.