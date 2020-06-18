Maha: 92-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Dombivli

Maha: 92-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in DombivliPTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:01 IST
A 92-year-old woman, who hadtested positive for coronavirus in Dombivli town ofMaharashtra's Thane district, was discharged from a hospitalfollowing recovery, a health official said on Thursday
A resident of Sant Namdeo Nagar, the woman had testedpositive for the deadly infection on June 8 and was admittedto Neon Hospital, chief of the hospital Dr Milind Shinde said
The nonagenarian walked out of the hospital onWednesday under a shower of flower petals and said it wassheer willpower that helped her fight the disease.
- READ MORE ON:
- Neon Hospital
- Milind Shinde
- Dombivli
- Thane district