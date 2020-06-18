Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO

Saudi Aramco will use cash and debt to pay its dividend of $18.75 billion for the first quarter of this year, the company's chief executive said on Thursday, after the top oil firm sealed a major acquisition deal.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:15 IST
Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO

Saudi Aramco will use cash and debt to pay its dividend of $18.75 billion for the first quarter of this year, the company's chief executive said on Thursday, after the top oil firm sealed a major acquisition deal. "It will be a combination of both," Amin Nasser told reporters on a conference call.

"We would like to use our free cash definitely most of time, but other debt instruments from banks or bonds are also available for us as we have a strong balance sheet," he said. Nasser was speaking a day after Aramco completed its purchase of a 70% stake in petrochemicals company SABIC from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), for $69.1 billion and extended the payment period by three years to 2028.

"We reached an agreement with the PIF that is a win-win," Nasser said, adding that the payment structure would "allow us to continue to execute our projects and deliver on our commitments." The ratio between Aramco's debt and its market value, or gearing, would rise after the SABIC purchase, Nasser said. In the first quarter of this year Aramco's gearing dropped to minus 5%, compared to a range of 11% to 36% for Western rivals.

He said Aramco's gearing target was between 5% and 15%. Aramco reported $16.6 billion profit in the first quarter, more than double the combined profits of the top five Western oil and gas companies.

Aramco amassed $15 billion in cash in the first quarter but that is not enough to pay a $18.8 billion dividend for the period when benchmark Brent crude prices averaged $50 a barrel, compared to $66 at the end of 2019. Nasser said he saw signs of recovery in oil demand in the second half of 2020 as countries eases coronavirus lockdowns.

(Additional reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. offers $10 mln reward for capture of Colombian ex-rebels

The United States said on Thursday is it offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group. Seuxis Solarte and Luciano Marin, both best known by...

Indian students' UK post-study work visa rights safe amid COVID-19 crisis

The UK government has issued updated guidance to confirm that international students, including Indians, will remain eligible for post-study work rights at the end of their degree course even if they have to begin the 2020-21 academic year ...

Saudi Aramco cuts hundreds of jobs amid oil market downturn, sources say

State oil giant Saudi Aramco started laying off hundreds of employees this month, two sources familiar with the matter said, as global energy companies reduce their workforces in response to the coronavirus crisis. Like other top oil firms,...

AP CM to take part in all-party meet on India-China standoff

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, according to an official statement. The CM will par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020