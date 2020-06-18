Police to strictly implement intensified lockdown curbs

The City Police will strictly implement the intensified lockdown measures starting Thursday midnight in Chennai and its adjoining areas covering three districts, a top police official said. Referring to surging COVID-19 numbers in the city and areas in neighbouring districts coming under the Greater Chennai Police limits, Commissioner A K Viswanathan said public support was key to tide over the "extraordinary situation." The arterial Anna Salai and the busy Kamaraj Salai besides other key roads will be closed for public transport while emergency vehicles like ambulances alone will be allowed to ply, he told a press conference here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Monday declared that areas falling under Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts and under the city police jurisdiction, where the surge in COVID-19 cases remains unabated, will revert to stringent lockdown without several relaxations from June 19 to 30. Two Sundays during the 12-day period shall just be short of total curfew with only milk supply and medical services exempted, he had announced.

While Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 52,334 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the tally of Chennai stood in excess of 37,000. Viswanathan said since the government has ordered a "total lockdown," to stem the spread of the virus, various curbs pertaining to movement of people and shops will be implemented.

He urged public to confine shopping for essential items like vegetables within a two km radius as asked by the government and said vehicles should not be used. They should instead walk to shops. Even during the limited business hours social distancing and wearing of masks was mandatory and shopkeepers will have to provide sanitizers. Air conditioners have to remain switched off, he added.

"Medical emergency, autos and taxis plying to railway station and airport will be allowed. Any other vehicles without valid permission will not be permitted," he said, indicating they will be seized. Further, those having work places outside the city should stay there, he added.

A total of 288 check-posts in the city will do vehicle audit, he said, adding, drones will be used for monitoring those wandering out unnecessarily. E-passes issued earlier will not be valid during this period and they have to be revalidated, Viswanathan said.

"This is an extraordinary situation...the lockdown announced by the chief minister is aimed to protect the people of Chennai and elsewhere and they should also cooperate. Only this will help us come out of this (situation). We are losing precious lives," he added. A total of 17,000 police personnel will be deployed for this purpose, while more of them can be inlcuded if required.

To a question, he said 788 police personnel in the city were affected with coronavirus but over 300 of them have been cured and resumed duty. While 39 of them were undergoing treatment in hospital, nearly 500 of them were in institutional and home quarantine, he added.