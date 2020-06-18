57 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Fifty-seven more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,079.

According to an official release, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 777 while 1,262 patients have been cured and discharged and 26 patients have succumbed to the virus. The report for new cases is till 2.30 pm today. (ANI)