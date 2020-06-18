Hisar in Haryana hottest at 44.2 degrees C

Maximum temperature hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday as Hisar recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological department, Hisar was the hottest place in both states. Narnaul in Haryana also braved the hot weather by recording a maximum of 43.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Ambala recorded a maximum of 40.8 degrees, three notches above normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius, it said. Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala in Punjab recorded 41.4 degrees, 41.6 degrees and 41.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT added.