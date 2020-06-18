Left Menu
Development News Edition

No question of hiding COVID-19 death figures, says BMC

In fact, the municipal corporation collected information of all deaths by issuing instructions to hospitals and followed it up seriously, the statement said. The BMC, spearheading Mumbai's response to COVID-19 crisis, claimed the issue came to the fore when a private hospital reported 17 deaths to the Epidemic Cell on a single day on June 6, and the municipal commissioner ordered a thorough investigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:31 IST
No question of hiding COVID-19 death figures, says BMC

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI)Amid controversy over alleged discrepancy in reporting COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, the city civic body on Thursday said there was no question of hiding fatality figures and claimed it has asked hospitals to inform it about casualties within 48 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a statement, clarified that it did not hide any information related to previous 862 COVID-19 deaths, which were added to the fatality count on June 16.

Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta had on Tuesday said as many as 1,328 deaths, that took place due to COVID-19, were not reported as fatalities caused by the viral infection in the state. As many as 862 of these deaths occurred in the areas falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, he had said.

This has now been corrected and fatality figures have been updated accordingly, Mehta had said. In the statement on Thursday, the civic body claimed it has instructed all city hospitals to share information about any death caused by COVID-19 within 48 hours to the BMC's Epidemic Cell in the future.

There is no question of hiding this information at the level of MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai). In fact, the municipal corporation collected information of all deaths by issuing instructions to hospitals and followed it up seriously, the statement said.

The BMC, spearheading Mumbai's response to COVID-19 crisis, claimed the issue came to the fore when a private hospital reported 17 deaths to the Epidemic Cell on a single day on June 6, and the municipal commissioner ordered a thorough investigation. It was observed only one death had taken place on that day and the other 16 deaths, which had not been announced earlier, were included in that days report, the BMC claimed in the release.

The civic body said thereafter all public and private hospitals were strictly instructed by the municipal commissioner on June 8 to submit information about past deaths within 48 hours to the Epidemic Cell without any delay. Highlighting that the Epidemic Cell is the single contact point for reporting deaths by all hospitals under its jurisdiction, the BMC claimed hospitals reported 862 fatalities to the cell between June 12 and 15.

Immediately after receiving the information about 862 deaths, the BMC submitted a report to the Government of Maharashtra, requesting it to put the figure in public domain in a transparent manner on June 15, the statement said. Next day the government put the data in public domain, it added.

Notably, the BMC also claimed the Epidemic Cell, which is responsible for compiling all information on patients and deaths, was unaware about these fatalities until June 12. The civic body said doctors and other staff of public and private hospitals, who are responsible for providing this information, are working round-the-clock.

It should be understood that these records could not be retrieved from these hospitals due to inadequate staffing on account of disruptions in many of them at that time and limitations in the means of communication, the BMC said. The BMC stressed that even before some people started expressing doubts about concealment of this information, it had already collected the data, verified it, corrected the errors in it and submitted it to the government.

These were great proactive efforts by the municipal corporation to bring all these facts before people in a transparent and spontaneous manner, said the civic body. The municipal commissioner has issued orders to all assistant commissioners in charge of civic wards, asking them to do reconciliation exercise at their level so as to correct and clean the data, the BMC said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Toddler falls off 2nd floor in Gr Noida, gets hospitalized 50km away in Delhi due to referrals

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy got injured after falling from the second-floor of his house, following which his family was referred from one hospital to another in Gautam Buddh Nagar before getting him admitted in a government facility in D...

Ladakh standoff: Siliguri market in Bengal to drop 'Hong Kong' from its name as mark of protest

Amid anti-China protests across the country, the Hong Kong market near Siliguris Hill Cart road in West Bengal is set to get a new name, as shop owners decide to drop any reference to the dragon land. They have also decided to stop selling ...

Former White House aide Bolton says Trump not "fit" to be president

Former top White House aide John Bolton delivered a damning indictment of his former boss, saying Donald Trumps behavior in office and dealings with foreign leaders showed he was unfit to be president of the United States. I dont think hes ...

Fake News: Image of red trench club from shopping portal used to spread fake news on India-China Galwan clash

The picture of a red trench club, wrapped with barbed wire and picked from an e-commerce website, has been used to spread fake news through social media that such tools were used in the Galwan valley violent face-off between India and China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020