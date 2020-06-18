COVID-19:No general transfers this year, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided not to go for general transfers of its employees this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) stated that transfers will be done only in "rare" cases approved by the Chief Minister

It said, "in order to limit expenses in the backdrop of COVID-19 situation and with an intention not to hamperCOVID related works, it has been decided to drop the general transfer for the year 2020-21 and in rare cases, transfers can be done after obtaining approval from the Chief Minister." General transfers of government workers are usually done during May and June by following certain guidelines.