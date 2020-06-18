Karnataka govt advised to cancel Jayanti holidays for educational institutions

Left Menu
The Karnataka government has declared public holidays on various jayantis (birth anniversaries) like Valmiki Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Kanaka Jayanti, Mahaveer Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Gandhi Jayanti. Doreswamy in his report suggested holding thematic workshops, lectures, conferences and such other activities to celebrate the life and works of the great personalities, instead of declaring holiday similar to festival, the release said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:03 IST
The Advisor to the Karnataka government on education reforms, Prof M R Doreswamy, has advised it to discontinue all Jayanti holidays to mark the birth anniversary of noted personalities, for educational institutions. Doreswamy recommended cancellation of 'Jayantis' and to celebrate the day with more meaningful programs of these great personalities, an official release from Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's office said.

On Thursday he submitted a report of seven key suggestions, including canceling holidays, to Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, it added. The Karnataka government has declared public holidays on various jayantis (birth anniversaries) like Valmiki Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Kanaka Jayanti, Mahaveer Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Doreswamy in his report suggested holding thematic workshops, lectures, conferences and such other activities to celebrate the life and works of the great personalities, instead of declaring holiday similar to festival, the release said. "It would not only educate our youth about the significance of the great personalities to our culture and society, and also reinvents the tradition of paying tributes to their contributions to our civil society," Doreswamy was quoted as saying.

DCM Narayan said that the decision on canceling holidays on Jayantis has to be taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. To bring education back on track during the present Covid 19 pandemic situation, Doreswamy has made a few suggestions to complete the exams for final semester engineering and graduate students.

He also said it was a challenge for the education sector to overcome the pandemic crisis and structure the next academic year 2021-22.

