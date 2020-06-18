10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, total tally reaches 596

Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state so far to 596, officials said. Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Shimla, three from Kangra, two from Solan and one from Chamba district, they said.

So far, seven people have died of the disease in the state. Five patients, two each in Una and Bilaspur and one in Kangra district recovered from the disease. Till now, 373 people have been cured of the infection so far, while 11 have migrated out of the state, officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 203, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Kangra, a 55-year-old man and his 47-year-old wife, who had returned from Delhi in their own car, tested positive for the disease, a district official said, adding 27-year-old asymptomatic man, who had returned from Delhi in a taxi on June 11, has also tested positive. Kangra district has the highest number of active cases in the state at 57, followed by Una at 34, Solan at 32, Hamirpur at 31, Sirmaur at 13, Shimla at 12, Chamba at 11, Bilaspur at eight, Mandi and Kinnaur two each and Kullu one.