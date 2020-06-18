Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister's condition improving but fever remains: Official

The 55-year-old minister is getting oxygen support on and off as per requirement, they said. Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:00 IST
Delhi Health Minister's condition improving but fever remains: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, showed some improvement on Thursday but his fever has not yet subsided, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is getting oxygen support on and off as per requirement, they said.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. "His fever is down a bit today. He was kept on oxygen supply for longer time today. But, his overall condition is improving," a senior official of the hospital said.

Sources in Delhi government on Wednesday said contact tracing of people who interacted with him in the last couple of days has started, and they will be quarantined as per the advice of doctors. On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Jain was brought to the RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he had tested negative. His test was repeated on Wednesday as he still had fever and showed symptoms of the infection. This time the result came out positive. PTI KND VJ VJ

