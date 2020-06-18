Haryana reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases reach 9,218

Left Menu
Haryana on Thursday reported four more coronavirus deaths, all fatalities from the worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 9,218 with 386 fresh cases. Active cases in the state currently are 4,538 while 4,556 people have been discharged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:05 IST
Haryana on Thursday reported four more coronavirus deaths, all fatalities from the worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 9,218 with 386 fresh cases. While Faridabad reported three deaths, one fatality was from Gurgaon district, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, have now had 52 and 46 fatalities, respectively. The total number of fatalities in the state rose to 134, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total cases, nearly 4,000 are from Gurgaon alone. Active cases in the state currently are 4,538 while 4,556 people have been discharged. As many as 604 patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the highest number to have recovered during a single day period, the bulletin said. The recovery rate of the state currently was 49.43 per cent.

Among the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported 129, Faridabad 35, Sonipat 51, Jhajjar and Yamunanagar nine each, Ambala 25, Palwal and Karnal 12 each, Panipat two, Panchkula three, Fatehabad and Hisar six each, Bhiwani 24, Rohtak 32, Rewari 23 and eight cases were reported from Kurukshetra..

