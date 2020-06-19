Left Menu
2 kin accompanying body of COVID-19 victim for last rites die in Jammu, probe ordered

Two family members accompanying the body of a COVID-19 victim for his last rites fell unconscious and died in Jammu, following which the district administration ordered a magisterial probe into it, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two family members accompanying the body of a COVID-19 victim for his last rites fell unconscious and died in Jammu, following which the district administration ordered a magisterial probe into it, officials said on Thursday. The kin of the deceased duo alleged that they died due to dehydration.

According to them, their family member died of COVID-19 on Wednesday night and they were told to conduct the last rites in the morning but it got delayed. "Four of us were dressed up in PPE kits and taken to Sidhra for the cremation. As we traveled through the sandy banks of a river, the wheels of the ambulance got stuck and we had to carry the body for some distance. We all were dehydrated," a cousin of the deceased told reporters.

"Three of our family members parched because of the high temperature asked for water. But the officials did not give water and instead scolded us. As the three fell unconscious, I carried one to GMC hospital and he was revived," he said. According to sources, the other two persons died on the spot. One of the body was carried to GMC hospital in an ambulance and another was ferried in the evening by the police, they said.

Officials said that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu has taken a serious note of the "negligence on the part of the administration and strict action will be taken against those responsible". District Magistrate of Jammu Sushma Chauhan said, "During the cremation of a body on account of COVID-19 related death, two persons accompanying the body for the last rites became unconscious and subsequently passed away in mysterious circumstances. A magisterial probe into it has been ordered." An additional district magistrate shall conduct a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of the two persons, she said, adding a special board of directors has been constituted to conduct autopsy and the ADM shall submit the report by June 22.

